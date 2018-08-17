Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India Vs England: How India can turn the tide and win the third test

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
317   //    17 Aug 2018, 11:34 IST

The way the Indian team was beaten nick and crop in the second test, it seems like a pipe dream to win the third test. Having said this, it won't take a humongous effort to beat this English team which, by any stretch of imagination, is not great. In fact, the Indian team's performance is making this average English team look great. Let's see what India should do to make a comeback in the series and win the third test:

Bat with discipline

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

Indian bowlers are doing a great job. Batsmen are not able to give them a decent total to work with. In fact, if India can manage to score around 250 in the first inning, the bowlers are more than capable to keep India in the hunt as they showed in the first test. To score 250, the Indian top order needs to bat around one player, who can be either Kohli or Pujara or maybe even Rahane. Top order needs to play close to the body which will make the Englishmen bowl close to the stumps and gives them the opportunity to score. Right now, the English bowlers are being allowed to pepper the fourth stump line hunting for an edge. If Indian top order can weather the initial storm, it won't be too difficult to reach 250 or 300, which will set the game up nicely for the Indian bowlers.

Right team combination

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Indian team selection for the Lord's test was grossly wrong. Kuldeep Yadav bowled just 9 overs in the match while skiddy Umesh Yadav, who could have been really handy on a seaming wicket was made to sit out. Since Indian batting is not clicking as a unit, it won't be a bad ploy to play seven batsmen as it will give an extra cushion to the lower middle order. Ishant, Shami, Umesh and Ashwin could be four bowlers while struggling Pandya could be replaced by a batsman. Although Dhawan has been fairly criticised, in the absence of any other option, India should go back to right and left-hand combination at the top of the order. Pujara can come in at three, Kohli at four and Rahul who is struggling against the swinging bowl can come at five when the swing is much less and can play his attacking brand of cricket.


Replace Karthik with Pant

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

Dinesh Karthik is struggling both, behind the wicket and in front of the wicket. Replacing him with Pant is the need of the hour as there is nothing to lose. Rishabh Pant is a left-hander which will make English bowlers adjust their line. He has also been playing in England with India A side which means he is accustomed to the conditions. Plus, he is an attacking young batsman who will not carry the baggage of last two defeats and might bring in a bit of freshness and positive attitude. He is not known for exceptional wicket keeping skills but Karthik has not been outstanding behind the wickets either.

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
