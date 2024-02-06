How Indian legends see Bazball ft. Rahul Dravid

Like it or hate it, but it's a fact that you cannot ignore ‘Bazball’. The term, coined by writer-editor Andrew Miller in 2022 to refer to England’s aggressive style of play in Test cricket, keeps generating plenty of hype and debate among fans and experts.

Under the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum (after whom Bazball is coined) captain and coach combination, England have redefined the manner in which Test cricket can be played. Their ultra-aggressive approach has not only given red-ball cricket a new lease of life, but has also produced amazing results, with England even hammering Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan in December 2022.

Ahead of the ongoing Test series in India, though, there were plenty of discussions over whether Bazball could work in India on spinning surfaces. After two Test matches in the series, the debate rages on as England won the first Test in Hyderabad, but succumbed to defeat in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

There have been some interesting comments on Bazball from Indian experts as well. Amid the ongoing debate over England’s style of play in Test cricket, we look at views on the trending topic from five Indian legends.

#1 “They are actually showing some very good skills” - Rahul Dravid impressed with Bazball

Team India head coach during a net session. (Pic: Getty Images)

Speaking to the press after India’s win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Rahul Dravid praised England’s aggressive approach to Test cricket. He opined that there’s a proper method to their style of play, adding that they also have the skills to pull it off.

“I think they’re playing very well. Whether you call it Bazball or whatever you call it. I’m not sure how happy they are about it, but they are playing really good cricket. They have obviously shown that they’ve shown good skills," he said.

"I think it’s not like wild slogging. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skill and ability. You can’t just come there and execute those things and just say, well, I want to play attacking and not have the skills to execute it,” Dravid added in praise of the England team.

England recovered spectacularly after conceding a lead of 190 in the first Test to win the match as Ollie Pope scored 196, while Tom Hartley claimed a second-innings seven-fer on debut.

#2 “India have spinning wickets and so, Bazball will not be applicable here” - Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was rather harsh in his assessment of Bazball, and opined that the ultra-aggressive approach will not work in India on spinning surfaces.

"Bazball is an approach where the match is played in a fast manner. India have spinning wickets and so, Bazball will not be applicable here," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Speaking during the Hyderabad Test, he predicted a comprehensive victory for India in the series, saying:

"India will win the series, the matter is whether they will win it 4-0 or 5-0. Every Test will be decisive. It's a tough series for England. Any team other than the Australia of that era could not create any impact here.”

Ganguly’s prediction, however, went wrong as India ended up losing the first Test from a strong position.

#3 “Bazball is wonderful” - Kapil Dev

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev is a big fan of England’s Bazball approach. Speaking to Times of India in August 2023, he described the England cricket team’s approach to Test cricket as wonderful and even urged the Indian team to take a leaf out of the Englishmen’s book.

"Bazball is wonderful. The series between England and Australia [Ashes 2023] was one of the finest series I have seen in recent times. I think cricket should be played like that. Rohit [Sharma] is good. But he must be more aggressive,” Kapil said.

"You have to think about how teams like England play now. And it's not just us. All cricket-playing countries have to think on those lines. Winning the game should be the highest priority (not play for draws) for all teams," the former India captain added.

Before the ongoing home series against England, the Rohit-led India drew the two-match series in South Africa 1-1.

#4 “It can work in India” - Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the India-England series, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that Bazball could work in India if the visitors get their tactics right. He pointed out that if England’s batters were successful at attacking Indian spinners, they could put the hosts under pressure.

"It can work in India, it can,” Gavaskar told Star Sports and elaborated, “If you look at it, in the last few years, the boundaries have become smaller. The bats have become better and better and even mishits are flying over the boundary. I think the England batters will try to attack the spinners out of the game.

“Even in Test cricket, if you are attacked at the start of your spell, if you concede a couple of sixes, there is a possibility that our spinners might try to reduce the flight and change the lines and lengths," Gavaskar added.

The Indian legend’s assessment was validated as England’s batters outshone India’s spinners in the opening Test.

#5 “I’d have loved to be the opposing coach” - Ravi Shastri on tackling Bazball

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri opined that he would have loved to be the opposition coach to tackle England’s Bazball philosophy. Speaking to The Week in June 2023, he described England’s aggressive methods in Test cricket as intriguing.

“I’d have loved to be the opposing coach (to Bazball) and take control of the situation to see how it played out. However, it is also necessary to evaluate the current situations. I cannot totally support it since there will be times when it will not provide positive outcomes," Shastri said.

"Only time will tell what it is truly worth. Nonetheless, it is an intriguing strategy because it keeps viewers involved, which is exactly what Test cricket requires - that excitement and anticipation,” the former India coach added.

The debate over Bazball will continue to grab eyeballs as India and England prepare for the third Test in Rajkot, starting February 15.

