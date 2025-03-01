How each Indian star fared in their 300th ODI appearance ft. MS Dhoni 

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli is all set to become the seventh player from the country to make 300 appearances in ODI cricket. He will reach the landmark feat when he steps out on the field to take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

In a day and age where ODI cricket is dwindling down, Kohli emerges as one the few players who can experience playing their 300th game in the format. His teammate Rohit Sharma is 30 appearances away, but after that the prospects look quite bleak.

In the past, when ODI was the premier format, with bilateral series and ICC events held regularly, players were able to rack up appearances consistently. A number of legendary players have crossed the 300 ODI threshold over the course of their careers for India.

On that note, let us take a look at how each Indian star fared in their 300th ODI appearance.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

The Little Master's 300th ODI appearance came during the rescheduled 2002 Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka. The ace batter's landmark contest ended on an anti-climactic note as rain had the final say for the second time in a row. Both sides shared the trophy at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to bring the tournament to a close.

Sachin was batting on seven runs off 22 deliveries, when rain interrupted the proceedings. Team India were placed at 38-1 in the ninth over while chasing 223 for the title.

#2 MS Dhoni

Much like Sachin, legendary former skipper MS Dhoni's 300th appearance came against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. In the fourth ODI of the 2017 bilateral series, he played as a wicket-keeper batter after having relinquished the captaincy a few months back.

Team India posted a mammoth 375 on the board while batting first, courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Dhoni also played a crucial role in the end to bolster the total. He scored an unbeaten 49 off 42 deliveries, with five fours and a six, narrowly missing out on a fifty on his landmark appearance.

He also had a busy outing behind the stumps in the second innings, claiming three catches in total. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 207 runs to suffer a humiliating defeat.

#3 Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was yet another Indian player whose 300th ODI appearance came midway through a Champions Trophy campaign. Leading the Indian outfit in the 2006 edition of the tournament, the ace batter was up against a well-honed Australian outfit at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

He led from the front with a fifty, and was the second-highest scorer in the innings after Virender Sehwag. He scored 52 runs off 63 deliveries, including six fours, before being dismissed by Brett Lee.

India ended up with a respectable 249-8 in the first innings. Australia, however, compiled a solid run-chase effort to hunt the score down with more than four overs to spare.

#4 Mohammad Azharuddin

The first Indian player to reach the 300 ODI summit was former captain Mohammad Azharuddin. He adds to the list of Indian players who played their 300th ODI during a Champions Trophy campaign.

He played his landmark contest during the inaugural edition of the competition, when it was called the ICC KnockOut Cup, against Australia in the quarter-final. The skipper recorded a three-ball duck, dismissed by Damien Fleming.

However, the rest of the batting unit, led by Sachin Tendulkar's 141, put up a stellar display to register 307/8 in 50 overs. Australia crumbled during the run chase, as a four-fer by Tendulkar sealed a 44-run win for the Men in Blue.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

The former India captain's 300th ODI came midway through the bilateral series in England back in 2007. The seven-match series was placed on a knife's edge with the hosts leading the series 3-1, and India left with a do-or-die situation.

Ganguly's landmark appearance came at Headingley, Leeds, and he marked it with a patient fifty and putting on 116 for the first wicket with Sachin Tendulkar to give India a solid platform. The ace player also played a key role with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/26 in seven overs, including the wickets of Ian Bell and Matt Prior.

He was adjudged player of the match for his all-round heroics. His fifty helped India post 324-6, and his twin wickets restricted England to 242-8 in 39 overs, handing India a 38-run win by DLS method.

#6 Yuvraj Singh

Another player to mark his 300th ODI appearance in a Champions Trophy was the legendary former all-rounder. He reached the landmark in the semi-final contest of the 2017 edition against Bangladesh in Birmingham.

India however did not need his services in the comprehensive nine-wicket win. Kedar Jadhav was used as the part-time sixth bowling option in the first innings, while he did not get a chance to bat in the run chase as India lost only one wicket.

Yuvraj only went on to play four ODIs after that, which includes the humbling defeat to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

