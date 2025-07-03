"How many have you scored?" - When Jonny Bairstow sledged Shubman Gill during IND vs ENG 2024 series [Watch]

Team India's Shubman Gill was involved in a war of words with Jonny Bairstow during the side's five-match home series against England in 2024. The incident took place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, in the final fixture.

Ad

While batting on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test, Bairstow confronted Gill over sledging veteran pacer James Anderson. Following a brief exchange, the Indian batter hit back by asking the English wicketkeeper-batter whether he had scored any hundreds in the series.

Bairstow, who was playing in his 100th Test, didn't seem too impressed by Gill's remarks and sledged him by asking him his total centuries. Here's how the conversation went:

Ad

Trending

Bairstow: What did you say to Jimmy (Anderson) about him retiring?

Gill: I told him to retire.

Bairstow: And then he got you out next ball.

Gill: He can get me out after my 100. How many 100s have you scored this series?

Bairstow: How many have you scored? Full stop.

Here's a video of Gill and Bairstow's verbal battle:

Ad

Ad

It is worth mentioning that England kicked off the tour with a 28-run victory at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. However, India dominated the proceedings after the early setback, securing a 4-1 series victory.

Shubman Gill was among the top performers with the bat for India. The right-handed batter amassed 452 runs across innings at an average of 56.50. He struck two centuries and as many fifties.

Shubman Gill has looked in sublime form in ongoing ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Shubman Gill was appointed as India's new Test captain ahead of the side's ongoing five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England. He took over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, who retired from red-ball cricket in May 2025.

Ad

The 25-year-old shone with the bat on his captaincy debut. He notched up his sixth Test century, scoring 147 runs off 227 balls at Headingley, Leeds. He followed it up by crossing the 100-run mark in the subsequent fixture as well.

After India were put into bat first at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the ongoing second Test of the series, Gill slammed his seventh Test hundred. He remained unbeaten on 114 off 216 balls as India finished 310/5 at Stumps.

Ad

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill became the fourth Indian captain to hit centuries in each of his first two Tests as captain. The other three players in the list are Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Hazare.

It was also his third consecutive Test century against England. He became the second Indian captain to record a Test ton at Edgbaston. Kohli was the first one to achieve the feat with a 149-run knock at the venue in 2018.

Meanwhile, England lead the five-match Test series 1-0. The hosts clinched a famous five-wicket win in the first encounter. The Ben Stokes-led side overhauled India's daunting 371-run target, scripting the tenth-highest run chase in Test cricket history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news