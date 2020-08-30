How MS Dhoni’s change in tactics helped Virat Kohli regain form after poor outing in England in 2014

Veteran West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin recalled an incident when MS Dhoni effected a slight change in tactics and constantly backed Virat Kohli after a poor run with the willow in 2014.

In turn, that allowed the current Indian skipper to regain form. Denesh Ramdin also heaped praise on MS Dhoni, stating that the latter always understood his players well.

Virat Kohli endured a disastrous Test tour of England in 2014 and could only manage 134 runs at an average of 13.40 across the five-match series.

In the 4-match ODI series that followed, against the West Indies, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a couple of runs, thereby adding to the pressure.

However, in the next encounter, the right-handed batsman batted slightly lower down the order (at No.4) - a move that worked a treat, with him scoring a half-century. India reaped the benefits too as the knock helped the Men In Blue level the series.

In the 4th ODI, Virat Kohli was back to his sumptuous best as he blazed away to a 117-ball 124, powering India to a series triumph.

“He (MS Dhoni) didn’t drop him. He said, rather than batting at number three, I’m going to put you at four or five. In one game, he (Kohli) came in at number four or five and scored a century (half century, actually) and that was it. He was back to his normal self," Denesh Ramdin said.

'MS Dhoni was a great servant of the game'

Winning Captain's Press Conference - 2011 ICC World Cup

“Sometimes, understanding your players, not discarding them is important. Other teams might have gotten rid of their players, he still backed Virat... MS Dhoni is a wonderful human being. He always said he wants to be remembered as a humble servant or a great human being and not for all the stuff he did on the cricket field,” the West Indian elaborated.

MS Dhoni has always been known for backing youngsters to the hilt and giving them the spotlight every time the team did well.

Thus, it doesn't come as much surprise that MS Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three ICC trophies – the ICC World T20 in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.