How Sachin Tendulkar helped Harmanpreet Kaur get a job in Western Railways

What's the story?

Harmanpreet Kaur has been the talk of the town in India after her match-winning 171* against the defending champions Australia in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.

Her journey to the top wasn't an easy one. In an exclusive chat with Indian Express, former India skipper and current CoA member Diana Edulji revealed how Sachin Tendulkar helped Harman get a job in Western Railways.

Diana, who has been following Harman since her junior days, wanted Harman to get a job with Western Railways in Mumbai with a higher post to the offer that Harman already had in Northern Railways. Unfortunately, the application was rejected by the President and Diana sought help from Sachin, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) then. With Sachin's recommendation, Diana made sure than Harman moved to Western Railways and as they say, the rest is history.

"I told her, ‘I will get you a higher post. he was getting a junior class in Northern Railways. I offered her a chief office superintendent post. Her application was later sent to Delhi, but was rejected by the president. I requested Sachin, who is a Member of Parliament, to write a letter to the Railway minister, forwarding the case of Harmanpreet Kaur," Diana said.

In case you didn't know...

Harmanpreet played the innings of her lifetime against the mighty Aussies in the semifinal and helped India reach the finals of the women's World Cup for the second time.

After struggling to score runs in the group stage of the tournament, Harman saved her best for the knockouts as she assaulted the Australian bowling unit by scoring an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls.

After scoring her first fifty in 64 balls, she scored the remaining 121 runs off just 43 balls and took India to a defendable total of 281/4 in 42 overs.

Details

Even before her knock against Australia, Harman has been a household name among the Indian fans as she became the first Indian woman to take part in Big Bash League as she represented Sydney Thunder in the tournament and in the upcoming English T20 league, she will represent Surrey Stars.

She also helped India qualify for the 2017 World Cup by hitting a last ball six against South Africa in the final of the World Cup qualifiers in Sri Lanka.

The greatest innings in ODI history?



Watch @ImHarmanpreet light up #WWC17 with a sensational 171* off just 115 balls pic.twitter.com/KNO3KQFecW — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2017

Author's Take

The Indian government should help all the sportspersons should get a job in higher positions. Having said that, the Indian women, who are making the nation proud in England should get a lucrative contract like the Indian men as they are representing the country just like Virat Kohli and co.