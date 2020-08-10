How will England line up in Ben Stokes’ absence?

With Pakistan 0-1 down in their 3-match Test series against England, they will go to Southampton with their confidence boosted after news has emerged of Ben Stokes pulling out of the remaining two matches.

The official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement in this regard read:

“England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan for family reasons. Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand.”

Ben Stokes' absence is a huge blow for England as they now scamper for a replacement to fill the allrounder's boots. One of the younger guys in the squad is all set to get a chance in the playing eleven while Chris Woakes could hog the limelight, something that has eluded him in recent times.

Woakes, the best all-rounder in the England side after Ben Stokes, will now have to not only bowl extra overs but also provide stability to the lower-middle order. The Warwickshire man, however, will be high on confidence after stroking a match-winning 84 in the second innings in Manchester as England eked out a thrilling win against Pakistan.

Chasing 277 for victory, England were teetering at 117 for 5 and staring in the face of imminent defeat. That was when Woakes and Jos Buttler stitched together a 139-run stand for the sixth wicket to deny the visitors a memorable victory.

For the record, Woakes was also the pick of the bowlers on the same ground against the West Indies a few days ago when he scalped 5 for 50 as England completed a 2-1 series win.

The last time England played a Test match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was when Windies captain Jason Holder registered his best bowling figures (6 for 42) in a Test innings. The seaming ball troubling the batsmen even at an amiable pace may prompt England to recall the left-arm Sam Curran into the playing XI.

The Surrey all-rounder bowls around the 125 kmph mark but can get the Dukes ball to move around. The Pakistani batsmen in the first Test at Old Trafford struggled against the incoming deliveries. So, the left-armer can trouble the visitors by bowling around the wicket, with the ball coming into the right-handers at an angle.

England's problem of plenty in Ben Stokes' absence

England coach Chris Silverwood may also think of strengthening the batting department, which largely struggled against the Pakistani bowlers in the first Test in Manchester.

Zac Crawley, who had impressed everyone with a fine 76 in the first Test against the West Indies on the same ground, might get a nod for the second Test against Pakistan in Ben Stokes' absence.

Root has been batting at number three since the third Test against the West Indies to accommodate Ben Stokes and five bowlers in the lineup. So, if Crawley comes into the side for the next two Test matches, he can be slotted in at number three, giving Joe Root his usual number four slot back.

Another possibility of filling up Ben Stokes' place in the England playing XI for the next two Tests could be by handing Ollie Robinson a Test debut. The Sussex pacer was withdrawn from the Bob Willis Trophy and put into England’s bio-secure bubble as a replacement for Ben Stokes.

Robinson, who has scalped 244 wickets in 57 first-class matches, however, is unlikely to get the nod ahead of Mark Wood who provides an express pace option.

The fact that there are so many possibilities and combinations to ponder to get England's balance right for the second Test starting Thursday speak volumes of the huge role Ben Stokes has donned in recent times.