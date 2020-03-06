×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Mitchell Starc to skip 3rd ODI against South Africa to watch Alyssa Healy play in the final 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 16:23 IST

Mitchell Starc is married to Alyssa Healy
Mitchell Starc is married to Alyssa Healy


What's the story?

Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to fly early from South Africa in order to catch his wife, Alyssa Healy, play in the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia Women and India Women.

The background

Australia Women qualified for the final with a resounding performance in the group stage. Although they lost to India Women in the tournament opener, they beat Bangladesh Women, Sri Lanka Women, and New Zealand Women to keep their campaign alive. In the semifinal match against South Africa Women, Australia successfully defended a target of 98 runs in 13 overs to win the match by five runs and set up another clash with India Women.

Alyssa Healy, who is Starc's wife, had scored a half-century against the Women in Blue in the first match and hence will be looking to replicate the same performance on Sunday as her husband watches from the stands.

The heart of the matter

Australian men's team coach, Justin Langer, mentioned that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Starc to catch his wife play in a home World Cup final and the primary reason the team management has allowed him to leave South Africa early. Langer was quoted as follows by ESPNCricinfo:






"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion."

Langer even pointed out that Starc has been an integral part of the Australian men's team in all the three formats and the break will provide him with some much-needed time off ahead of the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. Referring to Starc's absence from the dead rubber third ODI match versus South Africa, Langer stated:






"We have plenty of fast-bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein, and Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday's match."

What's next?

South Africa has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, which would have prompted Australia to rest Starc anyway and try a new bowler. Besides, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the Women's T20 World Cup final.

Published 06 Mar 2020, 16:23 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Australia Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Mitchell Starc Alyssa Healy
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Yesterday
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us