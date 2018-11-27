×
'Humiliated' Mithali's letter, BCCI's new ban and more - Cricket News Today, 27th November 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
916   //    27 Nov 2018, 21:14 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The high-octane India-Australia T20I series, that had all the ingredients of classic cricketing rivalry, turned out to be a riveting affair, despite the intervention of rain. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Mithali alleges coach Powar insulted her

Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj

The Women's World T20 might have ended, but stories of rift inside the Indian team continues to make headlines. Veteran batswoman Mithali Raj, who was dropped from the side's game against England, has alleged that coach Ramesh Powar was biased against her and tried to 'destroy' her.

"My issues with the coach started immediately as we landed in the West Indies. At first, there were small signs that his behaviour towards me was unfair and discriminatory but I did not bother much about it," she said in a letter sent to the BCCI, revealing the details to India Today.

She also alleged that Diana Edulji, member of the CoA, put weight behind her axing for the semi-final clash.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Women's Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket News Today
