HUR vs SIX Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) will meet the Sydney Sixers (SIX) in the fourth match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Wednesday at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

The Sydney Sixers made an explosive start to their campaign, beating the mighty Melbourne Stars by 152 runs in their tournament opener. Batting first, the Sydney Sixers posted a massive total of 213/4 in their allotted twenty overs. Openers Josh Philippe and James Vince provided the Sixers with a solid start, with the duo adding 90 runs inside the first ten overs.

Englishman Vince was the first to depart for 44 off 29 deliveries. While Philippe continued his scoring spree, he was joined by captain Moises Henriques in the middle. Henriques went berserk, playing a whirlwind knock of an unbeaten 76 off 38 deliveries. Josh Phillipe got out towards the end, but not before playing a knock of 83 runs off 47 deliveries.

Defending such a huge target, the Sixers’ bowling made a mess of the Stars’ chase. They bundled out the Stars for 61 runs inside 12 overs to complete a huge win. Steve O’Keefe was the star with the ball, as the left-arm spinner returned with four wickets. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott also managed to clinch three wickets for his team.

Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes will be playing their first game of the season. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will lead the Hurricanes this time. The team in purple has managed to assemble a balanced squad with enough firepower in both batting and bowling.

They have Ben McDermott, Mac Wright and Peter Handscomb to accompany their captain in the batting department. Tim David will don the hat of the finisher for the Hobart-based team. The Hurricanes have also imported two overseas all-rounders in Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson to accompany D’Arcy Short.

However, the Hurricanes have one of the best bowling attacks in the competition. Their pace attack consists of the likes of Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and Scott Boland. In the spin-bowling department, they have re-signed their former warhorse Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal.

Can the Hurricanes (HUR) beat the Sixers (SIX)?

It’ll be a direct contest between the Hurricanes’ bowling and the Sixers’ batting. If the Hurricanes contain the Sixers batting, they’ll have a real chance to win this game. However, the Sydney-based franchise has already played a game, and they are aware of their team combination. So the Sixers are likely to win this game.

