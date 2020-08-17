'I am not your 1st Test wicket': Kevin Pietersen congratulates MS Dhoni on stellar career with a cheeky message 

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has congratulated former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, on a wonderful career in a cheeky message.

Pietersen first spoke about how Dhoni's career had impacted Indian cricket and world cricket as a whole, adding that it was a joy to watch him play the game.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Kevin Pietersen said:

"MS (MS Dhoni), my great buddy! What a career, what a stellar career, what an amazing career, what a magical career. One career that you should be so so proud of. The whole of India and the world of cricket have been so blessed to witness one of the best and one of the most magical careers."

MS Dhoni had dismissed Kevin Pietersen in a Test match, only for the decision to be reversed by DRS

Kevin Pietersen also cheekily addressed the rumour that he was MS Dhoni's first Test wicket. During a Test match between India and England at Lords' in 2011, the former Indian skipper had appealed for a caught behind chance and the umpire ended up giving Pietersen out.

However, after Pietersen opted for a DRS, it was revealed that there was no hotspot on the bat, due to which the decision was overturned.

Pietersen addressed the incident, stating that he was not MS Dhoni's first Test wicket, though it was all in good humour. He said:

"I think but now at the end of your career, there is one thing, just that one thing. You never got me out. It was referred at Lords' and the continuous stick that I get from you and your fans that I am your first Test wicket. You know, I know, that it never happened. Okay? Now that you are done, let's just clear the air. It never happened. Anyway buddy, awesome career. Congrats and welcome to the club, we are all out!."

MS Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to begin from September 19 across three venues in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.