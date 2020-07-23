Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of India's premier off-spinners in modern cricket history. Since bursting on to the scene with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League back in 2010, Ravichandran Ashwin has carved a niche for himself in the Indian Test side.

His record speaks for itself – 365 wickets in 71 Tests at an average of 25.43 with 27 five-wicket hauls and 7 ten-wicket match hauls. However, one of the criticisms that Ravichandran Ashwin had to face over his career was that he used too many variations in his bowling rather than trying to be a traditional off-spinner.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu, Ravichandran Ashwin said that he doesn’t want to be known as one of those bowlers who ‘stuck to the basics’.

“There are so many people who want to stick to the basics, why do we want to be one of those? Everyone has part to play in life. If I wasn’t this person, people won’t be talking about me,” Ravichandran Ashwin told Sportkeeda in an interview.

“On a poker table, if you are not ready to go all in, never go to a poker table! When I am finished playing, I should be able to tell myself that I had a ball of a time,” the Tamil Nadu off-spinner added.

I am trying very hard to keep developing: Ravichandran Ashwin

Apart from the off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin has an arm ball, a carrom ball, a leg-break and even a googly in his armoury but that doesn’t mean he is ready to stop anytime soon.

“I am trying very hard to keep developing, when you are ready the guru will arrive. When I am trying to achieve something new things have assembled together somehow,” the Delhi Capitals all-rounder said about developing new variations in his bowling.

Ravichandran Ashwin said that there is still plenty of ‘magic’ left in his bowling.

“Bowling 1000 balls a day or hitting 500 balls a day, it just didn’t feel right. I have gone through that phase trying to achieve something. The amount of magic inside my head is coming together. I have got a good feeling about it,” Ravichandran Ashwin added.

The forced lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has come as a boon for Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner is now looking forward to come back with a fresh mindset into international cricket.

“It’s not about Ashwin 1.0 or 2.0, everyday is an opportunity. This pandemic and the forced break has been a gift for me. I see it very positively, not being able to play but I have got a break to focus on myself. How can I be the best father, son or husband? Come out there as fresh as I can, as if I am making my debut all over again,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.