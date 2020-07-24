I couldn't believe he said something like that to me: Stuart Binny on MS Dhoni's advice during Test debut

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny recently opened up about his Test debut against England in 2014, in which he scored a match-saving 78 in India's 2nd innings.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the 36-year-old revealed captain MS Dhoni's advice ahead of the final day, on which India had to bat out three sessions to ensure a draw.

Stuart Binny said that he was really feeling the pressure on the final day, and hilariously mentioned that Dhoni's words ahead of his innings didn't exactly calm him down.

"A special day in my life, to receive my Test cap #281 from Mahi bhai. We were under the pump on the last day. I had scored 1 in the first innings I had a sleepless night before I walked in to bat," said Stuart Binny.

"And Mahi bhai told me, 'Listen, we need you to bat 4.5 hours to save the Test match'. And I looked at him like I can't believe he said something like that to me," he continued.

"I was nervous and wasn't even thinking clearly. I hadn't got runs. I didn't know what I was doing and my mind was so muddled. But slowly I got some confidence. I batted for around two hours and I was on around 36. At that stage, I knew I belonged," the all-rounder stated.

Stuart Binny's Test debut against England

Stuart Binny scored a match-saving 78 on the final day

Stuart Binny further stated that he would have loved to get a hundred on his Test debut, but that he was satisfied with his effort.

"8-9 years of domestic cricket at that spot, either saving matches or trying to put a game on. And experience got me through that day. I would have loved to have a Test hundred on debut but it didn't work out that day. I'll take a 78 any day of my life," said Stuart Binny.

In the 1st Test of India's tour of England in 2014, Stuart Binny made his Test debut under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Riding on Murali Vijay's 146, India amassed a massive first innings total of 457, but Joe Root's 154 took England to a 39-run lead.

With India losing 3 wickets for 17 runs at the start of the final day, the dressing room was on edge. But Stuart Binny, who came in at No. 8, scored 78 runs off 168 balls to take India to a comfortable draw.