"I was a bit nervous and excited" - Ravi Bishnoi after an impressive international debut

Ravi Bishnoi attracted eyeballs with an impressive performance on his international debut during the 1st T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday.

However, the 21-year-old took some time to settle and calm down the adrenaline rush. Nervousness was accompanied by a couple of wide deliveries and stepping on the rope after grabbing a catch on the boundary. But once he got the better of his emotions, there was no looking back for cricketer from Rajasthan. He spun the web against the Caribbean batters.

With a broad smile on his face, Bishnoi admitted that he was nervous at the beginning. Speaking at the end of the game, he said:

"I was a bit nervous and excited. The nerves are settled now. I was feeling very good, it's everyone's dream to play for India and I was feeling good."

Bishnoi outfoxed the West Indies batters with his googlies and returned with figures of 2/17 in his four overs. He trapped Roston Chase in front of the wicket before Rovman Powell holed out to Venkatesh Iyer on the boundary of the leg-spinner.

He was awarded the player of the match award on T20I debut and became only the sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. When asked about the special record, Ravi Bishnoi said:

"I didn't think I would get Man of the Match in my very first match, it's a dream come true."

"Bowling with dew on isn't easy" - Ravi Bishnoi

Dew played a significant part in the second half of the game with the West Indies bowlers struggling to grip the wet ball. Bishnoi admitted that there wasn't much dew while they were bowling but stated that it is not easy to bowl with a wet ball.

"There wasn't much dew in our innings. I haven't played a match with a lot of dew so far, but it does affect you. Although we do practice with a wet ball, I was happy with how I was able to bowl and pick a few wickets," he concluded.

Bishnoi will hope to keep up the good work in the next couple of games. He will look to impress with one eye on the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

