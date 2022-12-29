“I can’t straighten the thing” - Mitchell Starc opens up on bowling with injured finger in Boxing Day Test

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has admitted that bowling with an injured finger in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa was not easy as he could hardly straighten it. He, however, expressed satisfaction at being able to play a role in the team’s victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The hosts defeated the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test on Thursday, December 29, to clinch the three-match series with a game in hand. Starc bowled 18 overs in the second innings and claimed the wicket of South African opener Sarel Erwee.

The 32-year-old left-arm pacer dislocated the tip of his middle finger while trying to take a catch at long-on during the second season on Day 1 of the Test match. Speaking to Glenn McGrath on ABC Sport after Australia’s victory at the MCG, Starc said of his injury:

“It’s a bit messy at the minute, but yeah, it is what it is. It was nice to be able to still play a role in the second innings.”

Elaborating on the finger injury and how he was able to bowl in the second innings, he explained:

“There’s a fracture there and a tendon injury from what I believe. So I can’t straighten the thing, so it was a bit interesting with it on the ball. I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to be able to do and painkillers are a wonderful thing and it is a Test match.

“We’ve been on both sides. I didn’t want to leave the guys with a man down. So to be able to play a role and not be too impacted by it was nice. And then to get the series win, that’s why we play Test cricket.”

Nathan Lyon claimed 3/58 and Scott Boland 2/49 as South Africa crumbled to 204 all out in their second innings.

“I’ll probably be out of action for a little bit now” - Mitchell Starc

During the interaction with McGrath, Starc also confirmed that he will miss the New Year's Test against South Africa in Sydney, which begins on January 4. The left-arm pacer stated:

“I’ll probably be out of action for a little bit now, but I’ll have another scan when I get to Sydney and see a specialist and go from there. So obviously, the next one is the Indian tour to be right for.”

Australia will face India in four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from February 9 to March 13.

