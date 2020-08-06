I can't wait to join up with RCB: Aaron Finch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just more than a month away and the excitement among fans and players seems to have gone up a notch. Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch is also gearing up for the IPL and is looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) .

“I can't wait to join up with RCB. To get the opportunity to play for a franchise that has some of the greatest players in the world is going to be fun. It would have been amazing to play in front of the home crowd at Chinnaswamy but representing the franchise in UAE will still mean a huge amount to me," Aaron Finch told ANI.

Aaron Finch also expressed his excitement about the prospect of playing under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. He said this would be the first time he would be playing under the 30-year-old’s captaincy.

"It will be my first time playing under Virat's leadership but something I'm very excited about. Having played against him for a number of years now in international cricket and IPL I know how driven and competitive he is, that something I'm looking forward to seeing up close,” Aaron Finch elaborated.

Aaron Finch wants to take pressure off Kohli

Despite the presence of numerous stars in their ranks, RCB have never managed to win the IPL. Though they have reached the summit clash thrice, they have failed to come through unscathed - something that Aaron Finch is hoping to change this time round, especially with his experience.

"I hope that my experience will come in handy, being able to help out anyone I can during the IPL. If that means I can help take some pressure off Virat then I will do everything I have to," Aaron Finch signed off.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played from September 19th to November 10th in the UAE and RCB have bolstered their squad by adding the likes of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.