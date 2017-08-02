I don't watch national cricket anymore, says disgusted Arjuna Ranatunga

The former Sri Lankan skipper is unhappy with the way the board and the players are conducting themselves.

Arjuna Ranatunga has expressed his disappointment with Sri Lanka Cricket

What's the story?

Former Sri Lankan captain, Arjuna Ranatunga, has expressed his disgust at the current state of cricket in his country. Disappointed with the national team and the administrative board, Ranatunga stated that he has stopped watching national cricket.

Revealing his distaste, Ranatunga said, "Sri Lanka Cricket and the manner in which it is being administered and managed is so disgusting that I don't watch our national cricket anymore."

He also added that he preferred watching the ongoing Test series between England and South Africa over Sri Lanka's three-match Test series against India.

In case you didn't know...

Ranatunga captained his side and led the Islanders to their first and only ICC World Cup title, in 1996. He played 93 Tests and 269 ODIs in which he amassed 5,105 and 7,546 runs respectively.

Post his retirement, Ranatunga was appointed as the chairman of the board. However, a number of decisions taken during his tenure did not work out in favour of the Sri Lankan team. He was eventually sacked after being held responsible for all the wrong decisions made during that period.

The details

Ranatunga has held the Sri Lanka Cricket Board responsible for the poor performances by the team in recent times. He stated that the administrative officers of the board are running away from their responsibilities, accusing them of prioritising monetary benefits over the quality of the team.

Ranatunga also lashed out at the cricketers for being irresponsible, stating that their focus is always on the money and other perks that the sport offers.

What's next?

Ranatunga is determined to write a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in order to draw their attention towards the need to restore a strong Interim Committee to manage Sri Lanka Cricket.

Author's take

The administrative body plays a crucial role in the overall performance of the national team. However, one cannot deny the fact that players share an equal responsibility.

Sri Lanka Cricket needs to address the conflicts of interest and remodel its administration as well as gameplay.

As far as Ranatunga's 'disgust' is concerned, it is justifiable to an extent. However, what is not is his total resentment towards the national team.

His demand to remodel the administrative body will enable him to work closely with the team and other officers in order to revive Sri Lankan cricket.