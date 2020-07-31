I had fallen out of love with the game: David Willey after being ignored for 2019 World Cup

England left-arm pacer David Willey revealed that he just did not feel like coming to the ground and playing the game ever again when he was not selected in the 2019 World Cup squad.

David Willey was a consistent performer for England in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup but was extremely unfortunate to miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the World Cup-winning team.

Jofra Archer, who had built a huge reputation by playing in the domestic T20 leagues around the world, was selected ahead of David Willey in the World Cup squad. While it was hard to accept for David Willey at first, the break in cricket due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped him come out mentally fresher and stronger.

David Willey made a fantastic comeback to the England side, bagging figures of 5/30 in the first ODI against Ireland and helping England win the game comfortably by six wickets.

“I just didn’t want to be there. I didn’t want to go to the ground. When I was at the ground, I didn’t want to be there, and I wanted to get back to the hotel. I’d fallen out of love with the game, I think,” David Willey was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It was just special to be out there playing for England again. I’ve gone away and worked quite hard to get back near my best. It’s been a rollercoaster, but I was just out there enjoying my cricket today. I’m moving in the right direction and I feel like my best cricket is still to come,” David Willey further added.

The extended break has been really good for me: David Willey

David Willey was also ignored for the tours to New Zealand and South Africa and thus had a long break to sit and think about his game. David Wiley believes that the extended break worked wonders for him as he returned fresh to the game and put up a match-winning performance.

“Circumstances have given me this opportunity. I didn’t get a look in over the winter, I missed out there. The extended break has been really good for me. The timing for all of this has worked out perfectly for me and it was the icing on the cake,” David Willey said.

Sam Billings was also a star of the show as his unbeaten 67 helped England chase down the target comfortably.

Billings not being a regular in the playing eleven shows the kind of bench strength that England posses and David Willey was also quick to mention the backup players that England have got were more than capable.