"I fear for The Hundred & the Indian Test series" - Michael Vaughan after Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19

Michael Vaughan has raised his concerns over the upcoming tournament, The Hundred, and India's five-match Test series starting next month after Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaughan reckons cases will continue to rise as long as isolation protocols don't go back to being stricter. Currently, the population in the UK is allowed to roam around freely.

Indian players were on a three-week break following the conclusion of the World Test Championship final. They will soon congregate in Durham and enter the bubble while preparing for the five-match Test series against England.

With The Hundred starting soon as well, Michael Vaughan voiced his concern over the COVID-19 protocols and tweeted:

"I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17 plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change !"

The Indian Test squad is expected to reassemble on Thursday and enter the bubble. However, Rishabh Pant is likely to join the bubble later once he returns a negative COVID-19 test.

Rishabh Pant currently in quarantine at an acquaintance's place in the UK

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

As per ESPNCricinfo, Rishabh Pant is asymptomatic and is currently in home isolation at an acquaintance's place in the UK. A BCCI source was quoted as saying to the publication:

"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday."

It is also believed that Pant has been in isolation for the past eight days, with reports emerging that he has been affected by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The 23-year-old was spotted attending a Euro 2020 game at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London last month.

Rishabh Pant is also likely to miss the practice game, which the Indian team will play on 20 July against the County XI Championship. The match will be played behind closed doors and will be a three-day contest.

India's first Test against England starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

