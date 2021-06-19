"I would feel embarrassed to run in and bowl another ball"- Dale Steyn reveals what he would do if Rishabh Pant reverse-scooped his delivery

Dale Steyn has stated that he would fire a bouncer to Rishabh Pant's head if he ever played a reverse-scoop shot off his over's first delivery in a Test match.

The South African speedster initially joked that he would roll the ball down the pitch because he would be too embarrassed to bowl another delivery if Rishabh reverse-scooped him for a six. But Steyn added that his second delivery would definitely be a short ball.

"Is it still in the rulebook, can I roll the ball down the pitch because I would feel that embarrassed to run in and bowl another ball, but I can tell you that he would know where I am bowling the next ball, and that's gonna be a short ball. That's a 100%," Dale Steyn said in a Q & A session with ESPNCricinfo.

Rishabh Pant played two reverse-scoops during England's India tour earlier this year. First, he played that shot off James Anderson's bowling during the fourth Test of the series. Then, he reverse-scooped a delivery from Jofra Archer during the T20I series.

"It's arrogance at its best" - Dale Steyn praises Rishabh Pant's reverse-scooping skills

Dale Steyn was one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world during his prime

Dale Steyn further added that it was disrespectful for any fast bowler to see his delivery being reverse-scooped over the boundary line. Heaping praise on Rishabh Pant's skills, Steyn continued:

"That's disrespectful to do that kind of reverse scooping stuff. What he did to James Anderson to India, I doubt he will do it anywhere else in the world, but at that time, he looked red-hot and he was batting in such good form. I think he did it to Jofra Archer also. It's arrogance at its best. It is amazing."

Dale Steyn concluded by saying that Rishabh Pant is a great batsman with good eyes but he would go for Pant's head the next ball if he ever reverse-scooped him for a six.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Prem Deshpande