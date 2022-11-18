"I feel like I could play until I'm 45, there's no finish line for me" - Usman Khawaja

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja says he sees no finish line for himself, given his current form. The veteran batter has hinted at playing for Australia until he is 45.

Khawaja, 35, resurrected his Test career in the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when he struck centuries in both innings.

The southpaw also had a memorable tour of Pakistan, winning the Player of the Series award for scoring 496 runs in three Tests at an average of 165.33.

Ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, the left-handed batter hopes to play as many games before his Test commitments. The Pakistan-born explained that he is enjoying his game at the moment and wants to extend his career for as long as he can.

He was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"I think I'll get six or seven games and then hopefully finals to follow. I would like to play more but that's just the way it is with the schedule at the moment. I'm looking forward to it. Right now I am feeling great. I feel like I could play until I'm 45. There is no finish line for me."

Khawaja left the Sydney Thunder, joining the Brisbane Heat for this year's BBL, and will lead them. He has also captained the Queensland Bulls in the Sheffield Shield since 2015.

Usman Khawaja not surprised by David Warner hinting at Test retirement

Usman Khawaja and David Warner. (Credits: Getty)

With David Warner hinting at Test retirement in the next 12 months, Khawaja said he understands the thinking behind it as they have been away from family for a long time. He added:

"I debuted before David Warner but he has played 96 Test matches and I've played 51. If you look at it from that point of view I have a bit more freshness in my mind because I haven't been in the grind of international cricket for as long as he has. That grind is tough work. You are away from your family for a long time."

The pair will open for Australia in the upcoming Test summer, starting with facing the West Indies on November 30 in Brisbane.

