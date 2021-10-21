"I feel really refreshed" - Pat Cummins raring to go at the T20 World Cup

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins has revealed his eagerness to take the field in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Pat Cummins brushed aside concerns over hislack of match practice before the mega event, starting on the 23rd of October.

Cummins didn't feature in Australia's limited-overs tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh and skipped IPL 2021 in the UAE. The right-arm speedster bowled in the second warm-up game against India without much impact. Hence, there are concerns over his form and rhythm.

Pat Cummins stated that the five-month break allowed him to return stronger to the game, adding that he feels primed for the World Cup and the Ashes. The 28-year-old said he is in a good place after the warm-up game against India. He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"It was good to have a really good, solid five months of work. I feel really refreshed. I was absolutely chomping at the bit to get over here and play the Ashes after this as well. I was going flat out for the last month, knowing that we might not get a heap of game time before the World Cup starts. I feel really good, in a great place. It was great to go and play the practice game and I felt I got a lot out of that, so I'm ready to go."

Australia have won against New Zealand and lost to India in their couple of warm-up games. Their batsmen and bowlers' performance had been inconsistent in both the matches. Cummins, one of Australia's top pace bowlers, is likely to form a pace attack with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

"Within the camp, there's a real confidence" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins admits that even though their results haven't been up to the mark, he thinks Australia have all their bases covered. The New South Wales bowler said the bunch are excited to start their campaign. Cummins added:

"Our results haven't been where we would like them to be over the last little bit, but we haven't really spoken about what anyone else has been saying about us. We've got some of the best players in the world, everyone's fit and ready to go, the vibe's outstanding and we've played a lot of cricket together. Within the camp there's a real confidence and we're excited to get started."

Australia and South Africa will clash in the tournament opener on the 23rd of October in Abu Dhabi.

