Marnus Labuschagne opens up on banter with Shubman Gill during third Test

Apart from scoring a defiant knock of 91 runs, Marnus Labuschagne also tried to unsettle young Indian opener Shubman Gill during the third Test. The latter looked determined to get India off to a good start on Day 2 at SCG.

In the early part of the Indian innings, Shubman Gill was facing Mitchell Starc. In between deliveries, Labuschagne, who was fielding close in, tried to distract the Indian opener. Speaking to cricket.com.au at the end of the day’s play, Labuschagne spoke about his banter with Gill.

"I was just asking him friendly questions. He wouldn’t answer me. So, it was disappointing. I just enjoy it out there. I have not said anything rude. I was just asking him questions, like who is his favourite player?" said Marnus Labuschagne.

Asked if he eventually managed to get an answer out of Shubman Gill, Labuschagne jokingly added:

“He didn’t give me an answer, but I’ll get it out of him, don’t worry.”

This is how the exact conversation went:

Marnus Labuschagne: “Favourite player? Who’s your favourite player?”

Shubman Gill: “I will tell you after the match.”

Labuschagne: “After the match? Sachin (Tendulkar)? Or maybe Virat (Kohli)?”

Marnus just wants to know who Gill's favourite player is! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VvW7MixbQR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, Labuschagne missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at slip, nine short of the three-figure mark.

Shubman Gill registers impressive maiden fifty, then gives it away

There would have been mixed emotions for Shubman Gill at stumps on Day 2. Responding to Australia’s first-innings total of 338, the 21-year-old looked in complete control against the experienced Aussie pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Gill dominated the opening stand of 70 with Rohit Sharma. He hit eight pleasing fours en route to his maiden Test fifty, but perished immediately after, guiding Cummins to gully.

Marnus knew this question was coming... Here's the story behind the unorthodox method for changing his bat grip.#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/v57vMXtWT7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

India ended the day on 96 for 2 with Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) negotiating a tough period of play.