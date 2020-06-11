'I know Chahal TV more', Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolls BCCI on Twitter

BCCI congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal for completing four years in international cricket.

Yuzvendra Chahal preferred to respond them in a hilarious way.

Yuzvendra Chahal completed four years as an international cricketer today

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal displayed his sense of humour on social media once again while trolling the official Twitter handle of Team India. The social media admins of BCCI congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal for completing four years in international cricket, but the leg-spinner chose to respond to the tweet in a characteristically hilarious fashion.

Earlier in the day, Yuzvendra Chahal had posted a tweet to celebrate the fourth anniversary of his international cricket debut. The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner wrote:

"While growing up I always wondered about this thought “Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true” Can actually say today Dreams do come true. My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India."

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal hosts a special show named Chahal TV on bcci.tv

Yuzvendra Chahal has achieved a lot of success on the field over the last four years. He is yet to make his Test debut, but in the 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is he has played for the country, Chahal has picked up 146 international wickets. Chahal is one of only three bowlers to have taken a six-wicket haul in T20I history. Besides, he was the most successful T20I bowler of the world in 2017.

The Haryana-based player represented the country in ICC World Cup 2019 and played an integral role in the team's journey to the semifinals. Because of his excellent performances on the field, BCCI lauded his efforts and congratulated him on his success.

However, Chahal decided to pull BCCI's leg by stating that he knew Chahal TV more than them. In case you did not know, the 29-year-old leg-spinner has a talk show named Chahal TV, where he candidly interviews the Indian cricket team players. The show has gained massive popularity owing to Chahal's antics.

I know Chahal TV more 🇮🇳🤝👀🤣 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 11, 2020