"I know you guys hate me and I like it"- 5 best press conference moments by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is known to be quite an aggressive player and someone who doesn't hold himself back from displaying emotion on the field. Aggression is what brings the best out of the 33-year-old and inspires him to perform to his full potential.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has had a number of good-natured, on-field exchanges with opposition players. He has also provided some great moments of banter off the field in press conferences. During these pressers, Kohli has often refrained from mincing his words and has put forward his honest opinion, something which makes his press conferences worth watching.

The first press conference of Virat Kohli after He got the captaincy of India in all 3-formats.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best moments from Virat Kohli's press conferences:

#5 "I am here to answer your questions, not fight with you"

Virat Kohli as captain has always motivated his players to perform well overseas and it was because of him that India have now become a force to reckon with in any conditions. However, that wasn't the case back in 2018 when India toured South Africa.

India lost the first two Tests convincingly and Kohli was asked by a reporter about the constant changes that he made to the team in 30 consecutive Tests. This didn't go down well with the former Indian captain as he reminded the reporter of the success India had in Tests under his captaincy. He stated:

"How many games have we won out of thirty? 21 wins, two draws. It doesn't matter (whether we are playing in India or overseas), we try to give our best. I am here to answer your questions, not fight with you."

#4 "I know you guys hate me and I like it"

Virat Kohli had one of his best tours against Australia in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He captained the Test team for the first time that series and that brought the best out of him. Kohli hit four hundreds in four Tests and although India lost 2-0, the swashbuckling right-hander left his mark on the series.

Virat Kohli vs Mitch Johnson stats:

In test Cricket: 146 runs, 49 average, Sr of 91 and 3 outs.

In ODI: 83 runs, 83 average, 100 SR, 1 out

In t20: 28 balls, 133 strike rate, no out...

Kohli dominated Johnson... 95% of their faceoff happened in 2013-14 @iShivani_Shukla Virat Kohli vs Mitch Johnson stats:In test Cricket: 146 runs, 49 average, Sr of 91 and 3 outs.In ODI: 83 runs, 83 average, 100 SR, 1 outIn t20: 28 balls, 133 strike rate, no out...Kohli dominated Johnson... 95% of their faceoff happened in 2013-14 @thebasedguy028 @Alpha_V18 @iShivani_Shukla Virat Kohli vs Mitch Johnson stats:In test Cricket: 146 runs, 49 average, Sr of 91 and 3 outs.In ODI: 83 runs, 83 average, 100 SR, 1 outIn t20: 28 balls, 133 strike rate, no out...Kohli dominated Johnson... 95% of their faceoff happened in 2013-14 https://t.co/EGVJDbUkzU

His hundred in Melbourne was special because it had come under tremendous pressure. Virat Kohli was constantly being sledged by the Aussies and in particular by fast bowler Mitchell Johnson. However, Kohli in his own style, gave a fitting reply with his bat and also in the press conference during that Test. He said:

"Well it (sledging) was going on throughout the day. I said I know you guys hate me and I like that. I don't mind having a chat on the field and it worked in my favor. I like playing against Australia because it is very hard for them to stay calm. I don't mind having an argument or two, it brings the best out of me and they don't seem to be learning their lesson."

#3 "If you want controversey, please tell me before."

India had a disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup campaign as they failed to make it to the knockout stages. The highlight of the campaign for the critics was India's comprehensive loss against Pakistan in their opening encounter.

Virat Kohli stunned by a suggestion that Rohit Sharma could have been dropped for Ishan Kishan in the press conference.

The Men in Blue were thrashed by ten wickets and while Virat Kohli took responsibility for the defeat, he also didn't hold back from defending Rohit Sharma when one of the reporters questioned his selection in the playing XI.

Here's what Virat Kohli had to say:

"That's a very brave question. What do you think sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20Is? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Unbelievable! Sir if you want controversy, please tell me before so that I can answer accordingly."

#2 "I don't want to use 'that' word, but it falls in that category"

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have become great friends off the field and share a healthy camaraderie. However, there was a time when the two were captaining their countries and had many on-field spats.

One such fiery moment was in the second Test between India and Australia of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Bengaluru. India were already 1-0 down in the series and were defending a modest total of 189 to prevent Australia from retaining the coveted trophy.

A crucial moment in the game was when fast bowler Umesh Yadav trapped Smith right in front. It was a big wicket for the Indians and Virat Kohli was understandably ecstatic. However, while trying to review the decision, Smith looked at the dressing room and asked for input.

Remember last year when Virat Kohli said after Bengaluru Test that DRS brainfade was done repeatedly through the match... Steve Smith and his companions said it was one time thing and spent 2017 maligning Kohli and his version... some people might want to revisit those events.

Realizing this, the Indian players quickly told the umpires that Smith wasn't allowed to review the decision. After the game in the press conference, Kohli openly slammed the then-Australian captain for this act and accused him of 'cheating', although smartly avoiding using that word. Virat Kohli stated:

"When he turned back the umpire knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, we told match referee also, and the umpires, that they've been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop, because there's a line that you don't cross on the cricket field, because sledging and playing against the opponents is different, but… I don't want to mention the word, but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field."

#1 "There was no prior communication from the BCCI"

Arguably the most bold press conference from Virat Kohli was the one before Team India left for the Test series against South Africa. Kohli had just stepped down from the T20I captaincy and was later sacked as the ODI captain.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier spoken to the media and stated that the board had requested Kohli to continue captaining in the shortest format as two captains for white-ball formats won't make sense.

However, Virat Kohli didn't hold back and openly stated that there was no such request made by anyone. He also revealed that he was told about his ODI captaincy sacking just an hour and a half hour before the Test team was selected.

In this regard, Kohli stated:

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series. And there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision up till the 8th. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team to which we both agreed, and before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain. To which I replied, 'ok fine'. Later in selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly and that's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all."

The explosive revelation sparked many debates about the rift between Virat Kohli and the BCCI.

