"I know he's really hungry" – Rahul Dravid’s ultimate praise for Virat Kohli

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has praised senior batter Virat Kohli after his 44th ODI century, which recently came against Bangladesh. He called the Delhi batter a hungry cricketer who always wants to contribute to the team. The veteran also pointed out Virat’s unique trait, which is his ability to adjust to different situations.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network and BCCI, Dravid said:

“I think Virat has an incredible template in 50-over cricket. His record speaks for itself. It’s the 43rd or the 44th hundred, I was looking at the stats. That’s phenomenal in just the number of games he’s played."

He continued:

"He knows just when to be aggressive and when to control a game. It’s incredible to watch and a really good sign for us if he can build up. I know he’s really hungry.”

It's worth mentioning that Kohli scored 113 off 91 balls against Bangladesh in the third ODI, including two sixes and 11 fours. He finally ended his century drought in ODIs after more than three years, as India won by a mammoth margin of 227 runs.

Dravid also labeled Kohli’s fitness standards as a source of motivation for youngsters. He said:

“His training is hard as I’ve ever seen him. That never changes, irrespective of whether he’s doing well or not. I think it’s a great lesson for a lot of young players coming into the group.”

“I think it’s a good challenge for the boys” – Rahul Dravid on IND vs BAN Tests

Rahul Dravid also reckons the two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be a good challenge for newcomers in India’s Test setup. He feels that the hosts will give them a decent fight after winning the ODI series 2-1.

On this, he said:

“There are a lot of guys for whom it’s gonna be a new experience playing here in Bangladesh. They have played a few ODI games but not any sort of Test cricket here."

He added:

"It’s nice to be able to play in all parts of the world in all Test-playing countries. Bangladesh has been playing very good cricket at home as well recently, so I think it’s a good challenge for the boys.”

For the uninitiated, Team India are without the services of the injured Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are still undergoing rehabilitation after missing the T20 World Cup. The youngsters will look to put on a show in their absence.

