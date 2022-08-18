"I was leaving balls outside the off stump in practice, but in the match I would get out fishing outside off" - How a 22-year-old Virat Kohli overcame bad form in 2011

Virat Kohli is currently in one of the worst phases of his cricket career. It has been 999 days since the world saw Kohli celebrating a hundred in any format of cricket. There was a time when he would score multiple centuries in a matter of weeks.

Fans hope that Kohli returns to form at the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, starting August 27. A few cricket experts already feel that some other batter should bat at No. 3 for India instead of Kohli.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Kohli is having a bad phase in his career. During the second half of 2010, his position in the team came under the scanner after a disappointing showing in the Asia Cup and the tri-series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo 11 years ago, Kohli shared how he struggled to get going in the middle during the Sri Lankan tour, despite practicing well.

"It is disappointing from a player's perspective as well, but it is part of everyone's career. It happens. This kind of phase happened to me in Dambulla last year, where in seven innings I didn't score many runs," Kohli had said.

"I was still preparing very well, batting well in the nets, leaving balls outside the off stump really well, but in the match I would get out fishing outside off," he continued.

Virat Kohli made a roaring comeback in 2012

Virat Kohli carried the Indian batting order on his shoulders in the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Just a year later, Kohli revived his international career with some stupendous batting performances. He started the year with a Test hundred on Australian soil and followed it up with a once-in-a-lifetime knock of 133 runs from 86 balls against Sri Lanka to help India achieve a memorable win in the Commonwealth Bank tri-series.

Later in 2012, he played the best ODI innings of his career, slamming a 148-ball 183 against Pakistan which helped India chase a 330-run target. He dominated the bowlers in the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 as well, aggregating 185 runs at an average of 46.25.

Will Virat Kohli make a similar comeback as 2012 in the second half of 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee