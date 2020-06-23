×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

'I like the middle one', Sourav Ganguly’s hilarious comment on Harbhajan Singh’s Instagram post  

  • The 'gender-swap' photo trend has taken the cricket fraternity by storm too.
  • Harbhajan Singh shared pictures of how his former teammates would look as women.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 23 Jun 2020, 23:22 IST
The BCCI President has been quite active on social media lately
The BCCI President has been quite active on social media lately

The ‘Gender Swap’ trend has taken social media by storm. Several people are sharing pictures of how their friends would look if they belonged to the opposite gender. And, the cricket fraternity has joined that bandwagon too, with Harbhajan Singh being the latest entrant.

Most recently, India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal shared a morphed picture of his friend and teammate Rohit Sharma to troll him. He transformed Rohit Sharma into ‘Rohita Sharma’ to share the Indian cricket team vice captain's look as a woman.

“So cute you looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa,” Chahal wrote in his tweet.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan Singh shared gender-swapped photos of some of the most legendary players in Indian cricket.

Some of the cricketers whose female looks Harbhajan Singh shared were Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Harbhajan Singh didn’t forget to share a picture of his female look alike as well.

“Who do u wanna go on date as @yuvisofficial asked yesterday,” Harbhajan Singh captioned the picture.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was quick to reply to the post. “I like the middle one with flashy glasses,” wrote Ganguly while referring to his own female look.

Advertisement
Ganguly leaves a hilarious comment
Ganguly leaves a hilarious comment

Harbhajan Singh and other cricketers active on social media

In the absence of cricket, most cricketers worldwide have been active on social media platforms. Some of them have done Instagram live sessions, while the others have been posting videos on Tik Tok. There is no update on when the Indian Cricket Team will take to the field next.

But, there were reports which said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a truncated version of IPL later this year. As for other teams, England are all set to host West Indies from July 8, while South Africa’s Solidarity Cup has been postponed due to lack of preparation time.

Published 23 Jun 2020, 23:22 IST
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | 12:00 AM
MAC
MRS
Match Live
MAC VS MRS live score
Match 1
SSCS *6/1 (1.1 ov)
CCP
LIVE
Soufriere Sulphir won the toss and elected to bat
SSCS VS CCP live score
Match 12
GHG 150/6 (20 ov)
GHC 135/10 (17.1 ov)
LIVE
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana won by 15 runs.
GHG VS GHC live score
Match 10 | Today
SGC 84/7 (10 ov)
POCC 88/3 (8.3 ov)
Power CC won by 7 wickets
SGC VS POCC live score
Match 9 | Today
ZNCC 112/6 (10 ov)
SGC 69/10 (9.3 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 43 runs.
ZNCC VS SGC live score
Match 6 | Today
POCC 135/4 (10 ov)
ZUCC 88/4 (10 ov)
Power CC won by 47 runs.
POCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
ZNCC 133/5 (10 ov)
ZUCC 48/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 85 runs.
ZNCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 7 | Today
OTC 149/4 (10 ov)
POCC 82/10 (9.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 67 runs.
OTC VS POCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
PDCT10 League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी