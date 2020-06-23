'I like the middle one', Sourav Ganguly’s hilarious comment on Harbhajan Singh’s Instagram post

The 'gender-swap' photo trend has taken the cricket fraternity by storm too.

Harbhajan Singh shared pictures of how his former teammates would look as women.

The BCCI President has been quite active on social media lately

The ‘Gender Swap’ trend has taken social media by storm. Several people are sharing pictures of how their friends would look if they belonged to the opposite gender. And, the cricket fraternity has joined that bandwagon too, with Harbhajan Singh being the latest entrant.

Most recently, India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal shared a morphed picture of his friend and teammate Rohit Sharma to troll him. He transformed Rohit Sharma into ‘Rohita Sharma’ to share the Indian cricket team vice captain's look as a woman.

“So cute you looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa,” Chahal wrote in his tweet.

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️🤣🤣🙈🙈👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

The latest to join the bandwagon is Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan Singh shared gender-swapped photos of some of the most legendary players in Indian cricket.

Some of the cricketers whose female looks Harbhajan Singh shared were Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Harbhajan Singh didn’t forget to share a picture of his female look alike as well.

“Who do u wanna go on date as @yuvisofficial asked yesterday,” Harbhajan Singh captioned the picture.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was quick to reply to the post. “I like the middle one with flashy glasses,” wrote Ganguly while referring to his own female look.

Advertisement

Ganguly leaves a hilarious comment

Harbhajan Singh and other cricketers active on social media

In the absence of cricket, most cricketers worldwide have been active on social media platforms. Some of them have done Instagram live sessions, while the others have been posting videos on Tik Tok. There is no update on when the Indian Cricket Team will take to the field next.

But, there were reports which said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a truncated version of IPL later this year. As for other teams, England are all set to host West Indies from July 8, while South Africa’s Solidarity Cup has been postponed due to lack of preparation time.