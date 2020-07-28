I’ll rethink whether to play in T20 World Cup when it comes to India: David Warner

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way cricket will be played for some time to come. Australian opener David Warner was the first to speak about the toll that bio-security bubbles will take on international cricketers, especially those with young family.

Australia are set to tour England in September followed by the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE. David Warner said spending time with wife Candice and his three daughters will be a big factor in his decision about future assignments.

"Obviously three daughters and my wife, who I owe a lot to, has been a big part of my playing career. You've always got to look out for your family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, you've got to weigh up these decisions," David Warner said.

“Look, at the moment, I'll keep continuing to aim for that. Obviously the T20 (World Cup) is not here at home, which would have been ideal to play that and win that here. Now that gets pushed back. I will have to have a rethink about that when it comes to India,” David Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo

David Warner had earlier hinted at retirement from T20Is

Earlier this year, David Warner had hinted at retirement from T20Is following the two T20 World Cups originally scheduled in 2020 and 2021 in Australia and India respectively.

"I'll see where I am and where the girls are at with school as well. A lot of that is a big part of my decision. It's not just when the games are being played and how much cricket's being played. It's a big family decision for myself,” David Warner, who has been spending majority of the last few months with his family, said.

“There are times when you go away and miss your family a lot and at the moment with all these biosecurity measures that are in place, we're going to not be able to have the luxury of our families coming away with us now and it could be for the foreseeable future,” David Warner added.

The Australian opener, who has turned out in 84 Tests, 123 ODIs and 79 T20s for Australia, also raised doubts about Australia’s preparedness for the longest format of the game ahead of India’s tour of down under from December this year.

David Warner averages an impressive 48.94 in Test cricket with 7244 runs and 24 centuries including a career-best of 335* against Pakistan last year.

The 33-year-old highlighted that under normal circumstances, cricketers would have played in a few Shield games before heading into an important Test series.

David Warner also felt that both Australian and Indian teams would be in the same boat without much experience of red-ball cricket, having spent most of their time playing T20 games in the IPL.