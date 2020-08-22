'I'll support India no matter what': Sania Mirza recalls old banter with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza has been the best Indian women's tennis player in history, with six doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. The 33-year-old has made a name for herself by performing incredibly well on the court. She is married to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Sania Mirza recalled the time before the Indo-Pak couple's marriage, and the banter they used to engage in during the India vs Pakistan cricket matches. Mirza would always support India, while Malik would point out that he has an exceptional record against the Indian cricket team.

Sania Mirza lauds Shoaib Malik for his amazing cricket career

Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in April 2010, and the couple had their first child Izhaan two years ago.

Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Malik and Sania were struck in Sialkot and Hyderabad respectively for weeks. At that time, the husband and wife had an Instagram live session. Talking about that session, Mirza pointed out that her husband was much more talkative than her even though the image of the Pakistani all-rounder is quite different.

"Our relationship is very fun. I think that's the first time people got to see what it really is. We both like to keep it pretty light, and I think it the first time that everybody got to see he is the more talkative one than I am, contrary to the belief in the world."

Next, Sania Mirza recalled the early days of her relationship with Shoaib Malik and how the two sportspersons would be divided during the matches between India vs Pakistan matches.

"For some reason, he loved to play against India. So, when we were dating, whenever we spoke about it, I always used to say, 'I'll support India no matter what. And then he used to say, 'My record against India I want to tell you is the best that I have.' He's been around for a long time and I think he has had an amazing career. I am really proud of him," she said.

Shoaib Malik is a part of the Pakistan T20I team touring England at the moment, while Sania Mirza is at home, practicing her game and spending quality time with her son Izhaan.