"I love Shane Warne" says Kashmir's 7-year-old wonder-kid

Shane Warne admired this 7-year-old kid for bowling the 'Ball of the Century'

When was the last time you heard about cricket in Kashmir? Well, it could be either when Parvez Rasool made his debut for India or when Manzoor Dar got a bid from Kings XI Punjab in IPL. It is true that there hasn't been much to cherish about for people in Kashmir when it comes to cricket, despite it being the most followed and played sport across the state.

Lately, the Valley has again been in the headlines and this time because of a seven-year-old kid who was appreciated by legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne. In response to a journalist, who tweeted a video of the youngster, Warne responded in kind.

This is outstanding ! Well bowled young man 👍 https://t.co/NfADPHXj4F — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 5, 2018

Subsequently, the video was aired on Day 2 of ongoing Australia-India Adelaide Test in a post-lunch discussion where Warne approved it as "Ball of the Century". The video soon caught the public attention and Ahmad (the kid) became an internet sensation within no time.

Originally from the central part of Kashmir, the youngster and his family live in Dubai where his father works with an insurance company.

''I love Shane Warne. He liked my googly,'' the 2 and a half-feet Ahmad told News18.

More than Ahmad, it was his father who couldn't stop expressing his joy,

''I broke the news to Ahmad that Shane Warne had discussed his googly that he had bowled on a live television show. He was ecstatic. The very next moment he climbed out of his bed and put on his pads. He was holding his cricket bat. He was over the moon,'' Father of Ahmad, Nawab Ali said.

He further said that Warne's words have already boosted the youngster's confidence as he started practicing his leg-spin straightaway,

''He was unstoppable for one hour,” he said. "We did not interfere. It was his day.''

