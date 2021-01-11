"I’m sorry, it is upsetting and it is disappointing" - Justin Langer apologises to India after racist abuse from Australia crowd

Justin Langer voiced his disgust at the incidents of alleged racism which have marred the third Test match between India and Australia. The Australia head coach faced the media after the fourth Day's play and apologised to India about the alleged racist chants that the visiting players had to face.

"I’m sorry, it is upsetting and it is disappointing. It is one of my greatest pet hates in life, that people can think they can come to a sporting event, whether it is cricket or any kind and pay their money and think that they can abuse or so whatever they like," he said.

After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were racially abused by the Australian crowd on day three, the latter alleged more racist abuse on the fourth day's play. His complaint to the umpires led to play being stopped, and a few members of the crowd were later banished from the stadium.

"The series has been played in such great spirit" - Justin Langer laments racism from Australia fans

The Australia and India teams formed a Barefoot circle in support of anti-racism before the first ODI

The incidents occurred amidst Australia Cricket's attempts to weed racism out of cricket. The Australian players decided ahead of the series of the series that they would be forming a barefoot circle before every one of their series in the future in support of the global anti-racism movement. They were joined by the India players as both teams formed a barefoot circle before the start of the ODI series.

"I hated it as a player, I hate it as a coach, we have seen in different parts of the world, it is really sad to see this happen in Australia. The series has been played in such great spirit, it has been incredible cricket, it has been brilliant to watch on field. ‘It’s a shame to see the series getting marred by incidents like this."

A number of Australian players and head coach Justin Langer have been vocal about the issue in recent weeks and months. But this incident shows there is still a lot left to be done to eradicate racism from cricket.