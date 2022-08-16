"I was madly in love with Virat Kohli"- 3 Bollywood actresses apart from Anushka Sharma whose favorite cricketer is Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on Instagram. With over 200 million followers, Kohli owns a place among the most-followed sportsmen on Instagram. While his on-field success has helped him gain a majority of his fans, some members of his fanbase follow him because of his lifestyle and attitude as well.

Almost every youngster in India idolizes Kohli. He also has thousands of female fans because of his looks and style. Many Bollywood actresses have also proclaimed themselves to be fans of the swashbuckling batter.

In this listicle today, we will look at the three instances where Bollywood actresses showered praise on Kohli.

#1 When Mrunal Thakur confessed her old feelings about Virat Kohli

Speaking to a leading daily, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur once admitted that she was madly in love with Kohli. She started following cricket because of her brother, and recently also worked on a cricket-themed movie called 'Jersey'.

She said (via Hindustan Times):

“There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago."

#2 Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry right now. She has millions of fans on social media, and in one of her recent interviews, Bhatt was asked to pick one between Virat and Rohit Sharma.

She said that Kohli is her all-time favorite cricketer, adding that Rohit is her current favorite player.

#3 Kareena Kapoor

Another popular actress to feature on the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one of her interviews, Kareena labeled Kohli as her current favorite player.

Kareena also compared him to Sachin Tendulkar because of his ability to help India win matches.

