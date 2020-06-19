I am really very happy because he is a brother to me: Sachin Baby on Sreesanth's comeback

Kerala's Ranji Trophy coach announced yesterday that Sreesanth could play for Kerala again.

Sachin Baby also talked about how he has trained with Sreesanth over the last few years.

Sreesanth may soon return to the Kerala Cricket Team

Kerala's newly-appointed Ranji Trophy coach made a massive announcement on 18th June, stating that former Cricket World Cup winner, S Sreesanth, could gain a place in the domestic team if he proved his fitness levels. And, Kerala all-rounder Sachin Baby, seemed overjoyed after listening to Tinu Yohanan's statement.

Appearing on Arun Venugopal's Instagram show titled 'Homerun With AV,' the former Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman spoke about his relationship with S Sreesanth. The ex-Kerala captain also revealed that the right-arm quick had not lost his pace and that his deliveries were still unplayable.

We all wanted Sreesanth to play at the higher category: Sachin Baby

Sreesanth with Sachin Tendulkar at Lord's

Reacting to Sreesanth's potential return to competitive cricket, Sachin Baby quipped that he was really happy for the pacer and that he had always wanted him to play at the highest level.

"I am really very happy because he is a brother to me. For the last seven years, I was waiting for him to come back to the Kerala side and perform. We all wanted him to play at the higher category," Sachin stated.

He then disclosed how they had been training together for the past few years. Additionally, he opened up about the video that had gone viral on the internet, where Sreesanth rattled Sachin Baby's stumps with a dream delivery.

"We used to train together for the last couple of years, he was helping me a lot. Still, we are working together, practicing together, traveling together, bonding really well. He is really bowling well in the nets. The video has gone viral as well. Whenever he bowls to me, I tend to get out because of his pace and swing. He is still unplayable." Sachin Baby commented.

Good to see @sreesanth36 back in practice, he cleans up current Kerala player, Sachin Baby. pic.twitter.com/HYfekHvGrZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2019

However, Sachin Baby admitted that Sreesanth needed to work on his fitness before eyeing a return to competitive cricket.

"We have to work on his match fitness. We are working hard on his bowling. He has been bowling really well in the nets. He is getting wickets in the nets. We are waiting for the rainy season to get over and get on the ground," Sachin Baby concluded.