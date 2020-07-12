“I remember us sleeping on the floor,” Gautam Gambhir recalls sharing hotel room with MS Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni shared a room for almost a month on an overseas tour.

Interestingly, Gambhir revealed that the two would discuss Dhoni's long hair quite often.

Photo source: India Today

In the recent episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, former India opener Gautam Gambhir recalled the time when he had to share a room with MS Dhoni during a series. The two shared a room for more than a month and often discussed Dhoni’s long and thick hair.

“We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was ‘hair’ because he had those long hairs back then,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“We talked about how he would maintain his hair and all that stuff. I remember us sleeping on the floor once because we had a very small room and the first week, we discussed how to make it bigger. So we removed the beds out of the room and we both were sleeping on the floor, with the mattress on the floor, and it was a great moment,” Gautam Gambhir added.

The former southpaw, who played a crucial role in the 2011 World Cup final, went on to add that sharing a room with a person makes you know them much better.

“We were both young, MS Dhoni had recently started playing international cricket together. We went to Kenya together, we went for India A tour to Zimbabwe together and spent a lot of time together. But when you share a room for a month and a half with someone, you get to know a lot about that person,” Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir thinks MS Dhoni was a lucky captain

On the same chat show, Gambhir also raised eyebrows when he said Dhoni was a lucky captain because he got a good team in all formats. He particularly singled out the 2011 World Cup, saying that Dhoni was lucky to have players like him, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag in the team. Gautam Gambhir’s comment did not go down well with fans of Dhoni, who dug out stats and facts that prove that Dhoni’s captaincy was not all about having a good team.