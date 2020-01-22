I see 'incredible' Virat Kohli breaking more records: Steve Smith

Virat Kohli made a warm gesture to Smith by urging the Indian fans to not boo him but clap for him

The rivalry between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith has grown over the years and the two continue to churn out runs in both Test cricket and ODI cricket. In T20 cricket, however, Kohli seems to be miles ahead of Smith as the Australian definitely has room for improvement in the shortest format. Smith believed that Kohli was truly incredible and would break many more records in future. Smith was quoted as saying by The Times of India

"Yeah, he is terrific. His batting numbers just speak for themselves. I think he's an incredible player in all three formats and I think we will see him break many records." He cheekily added further that,

"He's already broken plenty of them and I see him breaking many more over the years. He has got the hunger for runs and doesn't stop getting them. Hopefully, he can stop getting them against Australia, that'll be nice."

India have grown into a terrific travelling team over the past couple of years and one of the main reasons for that has been Kohli's attacking captaincy. He also has been able to instil the never giving up attitude in his team and being as competitive as possible at all times. Smith was really impressed with Kohli's attitude and with his fitness regime.

"As a captain he's already made India the number one side in the world in Test cricket. From what I have seen he sets really good standards for them. He is a lot about fitness and is health conscious and things like that. He's got the Indian side into a really good place and leads them exceptionally well," the 30-year-old asserted.

Kohli recently received the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award because he had urged the Indian fans to not boo Smith when India played Australia in the 2019 World Cup. Smith thanked Kohli for his warm gesture and was grateful about it.

"In the World Cup it was really nice of Virat to do what he did. He did not have to do that and yeah it was a lovely gesture and really appreciated that," he said.