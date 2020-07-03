×
I started understanding MS Dhoni more after 2013: Ishant Sharma

  • Ishant Sharma revealed that he began to understand MS Dhoni more as a skipper after 2013.
  • Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan also spoke about how MS Dhoni became calm as a skipper with time.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Jul 2020, 13:22 IST
Ishant Sharma revealed that he began to understand MS Dhoni more as a skipper after 2013.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma said that before 2013 he had a limited contact with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. But, after 2013, he came to know a lot about how MS Dhoni was as a skipper and their bond became stronger.

Ishant Sharma also spoke about how MS Dhoni helped the bowlers and gave them confidence in crunch match situations.

"Initially, my interaction with MS Dhoni was limited, but after 2013, I started talking to him and understanding him. Then I got to know how cool he is and how nicely he talks to the youngsters and treats them. He is the same on the field, he has never asked us to not visit him in his room. You can ask (Mohammed) Shami, he goes to his room the most! He has always been like this, and it’s a different moment to enjoy with him when you can learn a lot of things from him, about cricket or life," Ishant Sharma said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Ishant Sharma was a part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy winning squad and played a crucial role in the final by picking up the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara off consecutive deliveries. And, unsurprisingly, that was due to a perfect plan set up by him and MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni and Ishant Sharma's understanding helped India script a famous win at Lords in 2014

Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni also showcased their excellent understanding in India's famous Test win at the Lords Cricket Ground in 2014. MS Dhoni asked Ishant Sharma to make use of his height and bowl short-pitched deliveries. Ishant Sharma obliged and picked up career-best figures of 7-74, helping India win the Test.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also spoke about how MS Dhoni was as a captain during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pathan beautifully explained how MS Dhoni became more mature and calm as a skipper with time and it was his belief in slower bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina that helped India win the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Published 03 Jul 2020, 13:22 IST
