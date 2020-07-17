'I have no sympathy at all' - Michael Holding on Jofra Archer's suspension 

West Indies great Michael Holding has slammed England fast bowler Jofra Archer for breaking the bio-secure bubble ahead of second Test of the Raise The Bat series at Old Trafford. Citing the example of Nelson Mandela, Holding said that sacrifices should be made for the team’s good.

"I have no sympathy at all. I don't understand why people can't just do what is required. Talking about sacrifices -- Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong -- that is a sacrifice," Holding told Sky Sports.

Jofra Archer took 3 wickets in the Southampton Test which England lost by 4 wickets. The team travelled from Southampton to Manchester by their individual cars, something which Holding has questioned. As per him, the ECB should have organised a bus so that nobody could get off midway and go anywhere else, like Archer did.

"Why aren't the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the COVID test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren't they just all on a bus?

"Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit," Holding added.

Jofra Archer to be in isolation for the next five days

Jofra Archer will have to be in isolation for five days and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, and only after clearing himself negative of the virus can he return to the team for the third Test.

As per ICC’s travel recommendations, the teams have to travel by chartered flights, occupy a single floor of the hotel, and be accompanied by a health professional. Among other rules, minimal on-field celebration which doesn’t involve body contact is allowed, and the use of saliva to keep the ball shiny has been banned.