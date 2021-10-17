"I think we've got a really good team, a dangerous team" - Michael Hussey backs Australia to step up in the T20 World Cup

Australian great Michael Hussey is optimistic about his nation's chances at the T20 World Cup. Despite Australia's mediocre results in the format over the past year or so, Hussey believes they can raise their game when it matters most.

Australia's last bilateral T20 series victory came in February 2020 against South Africa. They have since lost five consecutive series to England, India, New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh. The Men in Yellow have won only six out of their last 21 T20 matches, which amounts to a win-loss ratio of 0.4.

Yet Michael Hussey reckons Australia stand a great chance of bagging their maiden T20 title provided they adapt to the conditions in the UAE.

"I’m actually pretty optimistic about Australia’s chances. I think we’ve got a really good team, a dangerous team. If they can get their confidence up, adapt well to the conditions, then I think it’s a pretty darn good team. Hopefully, they can get on a roll," Hussey told foxsports.com.au.

Australia's last two T20 series, against the West Indies and Bangladesh, ended in 4-1 defeats.

"Glenn Maxwell has been great to watch" - Michael Hussey

During the conversation, Michael Hussey also heaped praise on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who he feels will play a key role in Australia's T20 World Cup campaign. The 46-year-old believes Maxwell found some of his best form in the recently concluded IPL and hopes the mercurial all-rounder can continue his purple patch.

"He’s been great to watch. He’s been on fire. He’s been confident and the good thing is it’s in those conditions in the UAE. So hopefully he can carry his IPL form into the World Cup because he’s going to be a critical member of the team," Hussey said. "It’s a tough role to play there in the middle order in T20 cricket so if you’ve got someone who’s in top form and on top of their game then we’ve seen he can be a match-winner on his own."

The Victorian heads into the mega event on the back of one of the most successful IPL campaigns of his career. He slammed 513 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 at an average of 42.75 and strike rate of 144.10.

