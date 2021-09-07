I don't think India can find an all-rounder like Kapil Dev again: Sunil Gavaskar 

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has proclaimed that it will be very difficult for the Indian team to unearth an all-rounder like Kapil Dev again.

Shardul Thakur has put on admirable all-round performances in Test cricket in recent times as he has been contributing with both bat and ball at crucial junctures.

Shardul Thakur is the first recorded player to score 50+ runs in both innings of an overseas Test match, while also batting at 100+ strike-rate in the match.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 5, 2021

Having witnessed his stellar performances in Australia and England, a few people have started comparing Shardul to legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev. Sunil Gavaskar gave his views on this during a discussion on AAJTAK, saying:

"Surely, many more people need to take birth before India finds an all-rounder like Kapil Dev. I don't think that is possible. But Virat Kohli does have decent all-rounder options available in the current set-up who can be handy for the team and capable of making useful contributions in the lower middle order."

Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with the comparisons and made his views clear by asserting that Kapil Dev is one of a kind.

He then explained that India does have a couple of decent all-rounders right now at their disposal who are good enough to contribute in all three departments.

Shardul Thakur is a very handy cricketer who can contribute in all three departments: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar applauded Shardul Thakur for his splendid efforts in The Oval Test but played down the comparisons with Kapil Dev.

He mentioned Thakur's performances at the Gabba and Lord's and explained the importance of the presence of such multi-faceted players in a Test team.

"Shardul Thakur is a very handy cricketer who can contribute in all three departments. He has been performing well with the bat at the number 8 position.

"We have seen at the Gabba, and now he has done the same here at the Oval. A team usually needs such a player who is capable of contributing in batting, bowling, and fielding disciplines."

The Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester will host the series finale between India and England. The fifth Test will commence on September 10.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar