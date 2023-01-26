"I don't think it will be time before he starts performing well in T20Is too" - Wasim Jaffer on Shubman Gill

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer named his preferred playing eleven for the first T20 international against New Zealand in Ranchi on Saturday.

Despite a shaky start to his T20I career, Jaffer believes Shubman Gill will replicate his ODI form and picked him to open with Ishan Kishan.

Gill made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the preceding three-match series and made two single-figure scores in three innings. The right-handed batter hit his straps in the third T20I, scoring 46 in 36 deliveries before Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned him up.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, the 44-year-old gave his inputs on India's playing eleven, saying:

"I will open with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Although we haven't seen the same performance from Gill in T20Is, but based on his form I don't think it will be time before he starts performing well in T20Is too. Rahul Tripathi will bat at number three and he batted well against Sri Lanka. So, I will continue with him."

"Suryakumar Yadav will be at number four, followed by Hardik Pandya. I will keep Deepak Hooda at number six, a batsman plus off-spin all-rounder. Washington Sundar at seven, Shivam Mavi at eight, Kuldeep Yadav at nine, Umran Malik at ten, and Arshdeep Singh at 11. This will be my most likely eleven for the first T20I."

However, Gill has been in spectacular form in ODI cricket, hammering 567 runs in his last six games with three centuries. The Punjab-born batter earned the Player-of-the-Series award in the preceding 50-over series against New Zealand for hitting 360 runs in three innings at 180, including a double-hundred in Hyderabad.

"They should win the series" - Wasim Jaffer on his winner prediction

Despite claiming that India have an experienced bowling attack, the former opener thinks they should emerge victorious by 2-1. Jaffer added:

"I predict it to be 2-1 in India's favour because India is still strong even though the fast bowlers lack experience. Still, they should win the series by 2-1.

The Kiwis suffered a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series and will be keen to bounce back in the shortest format. With a 90-run win in the third game, the Men in Blue climbed to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

