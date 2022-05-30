"I've been through that plenty of times in my career" - Aaron Finch on his continued slump in form

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has acknowledged he is going through a lean run with the bat and hopes to get out of it before the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter believes his technique requires some tinkering for him to get back to form.

Although Finch displayed signs of returning to form against Pakistan in the lone T20I in Lahore with a match-winning half-century, it appears to be a false dawn. The veteran managed only 135 runs in seven matches in the T20 World Cup last year at 19.29 and scored his first half-century since March 2021 in April.

When asked how he plans to arrest his slump in form, Finch revealed that he has been in this spot before. The 35-year-old, who will get to play 11 T20Is and as many ODIs before the T20 World Cup this year, believes he has time to rediscover his touch.

"Just get some more runs. It's been a reasonably lean patch. I've been through that plenty of times in my career. At times, you go through stages where you get a heap of runs in a hurry and then go through some lean patches. With such a busy schedule of cricket, there's a lot of time to be able to build and I suppose get back into the groove of one-day cricket especially," he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

The Victorian admits his vulnerability against in-swinging deliveries and feels he needs to take a bit more time at the start to settle down. He continued:

"When you're worried about the ball swinging back into your front pad, you can tend to open up which then has a bit of a flow-on effect. o it's just trying to get back to a little bit more square and making sure that I'm giving myself every chance to get through the first five or six balls and then in T20 or ODIs you can sort of flow on from that."

Finch, who joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 as Alex Hales' replacement, couldn't justify his selection. The Australian batter managed only 86 runs in five games at 17.20 with one half-century; but he struck at 140.98.

Aaron Finch stresses maintaining flexibility ahead of the World Cup

Aaron Finch. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The right-handed batter further stated that he expects conditions to be different in Kandy and Colombo and feels flexibility is key in deciding the team combination.

"Not knowing what we're going to get conditions-wise for the T20s, I think Colombo and Kandy are so different, I think we've got to be flexible and adaptable and making sure that when we get to the World Cup that we've got plenty of options that we can go with."

Australia will begin their month-long visit to Sri Lanka on June 7, with the first of the three T20s in Colombo. The two sides will also face each other in five ODIs and two Tests.

