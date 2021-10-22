"I’ve got quite a few plans for Virat Kohli" - Scotland spinner Mark Watt

Scotland left-arm spinner Mark Watt has targeted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's scalp after his team stormed into the Super-12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Mark Watt spoke about the clash against India in Dubai, scheduled for the 5th of November, and revealed he has made plans to dismiss Kohli.

Scotland have surprised many with their spirited performances in the initial part of the tournament, winning all three games. Although Watt has snared only three wickets so far in as many games, India won't take him lightly.

Mark Watt warned Virat Kohli, who he thinks has reasons to be concerned as he has plans for him. The 25-year-old is eager to play and challenge himself against the biggest stars in the world.

Watt said, as quoted by Mirror Sport:

"I’ve got quite a few plans for Virat. I’m going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried. That’s why you play the game: to play against the big stars. You want to challenge yourself against the best and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world."

Scotland upset Bangladesh in their first match, defeated Papua New Guinea and finally chased down 123 with eight wickets to spare against Oman on Thursday. Hence, they would be confident heading into the Super 12 stage.

"I think we’re going to make a few upsets" - Mark Watt

Mark Watt. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mark Watt remains confident of upsetting a few more teams after beating Bangladesh. The left-arm spinner took heart from their win against England in 2018 and believes momentum is on their side.

"I think we’re going to make a few upsets, I don’t see why not. We’ve done it before – we’ve beaten the best ODI team in the world, we’ve beaten Bangladesh here and I think teams won’t take us lightly. They should be worried about Scotland, we’re in a great run of form and we’ve got a lot of momentum going forward. I don’t think we need to do anything else different, we’ve won three out of three."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli hasn't been as consistent as he is known for; however, he remains a threatening prospect. The right-handed batsman was the man of the tournament in the last two editions and would want nothing less than to lead India to a World Cup victory.

