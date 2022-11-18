Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has a heart-warming message for his fans just a day after a spectator asked for his Australian shirt during the first ODI match between Australia and England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 17).

It all started in the 46th over of the Australian innings when a young fan held a small placard which read: "David Warner can I have ur shirt?"

After watching the video on the screen, Warner came up with a hilarious placard, where he wrote: "Get One off Marnus"

Another fan in the stands displayed a placard requesting Marnus Labuschagne to give him his jersey. "Marnus can I please have your shirt".

On Friday (November 18), the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia posted pictures of the two young fans holding their respective placards for Labuschagne and Warner. The Australian cricket board requested its followers to assist them in finding these fans, while taking a dig at the micro-blogging platform.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Please help us find these fans

Cricket Australia wrote on its official Twitter handle:

"People of Twitter, this could be your last chance to use this platform for good. Please help us find these fans."

The Australian board also requested the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) its associate board to trace the jovial spectators as the match was played at the Adelaide Oval, which comes under the jurisdiction of SACA.

"@SACAnews we might need you here!" Cricket Australia wrote in the comment section.

Responding to CA's message in a quoted tweet, SA appealed to their fans to help them identify the two young fans.

"SA cricket fans, we need your help to find these legends from last night!"

"Who are these legends" - Marnus Labuschagne asking for his fans

Marnus Labuschagne finally turned up with a response for his fans with a willingness to give away two of his shirts.

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket



I've got 2 shirts ready to go who are these legends?

The 28-year-old Queensland batter wrote on his Twitter handle:

"I’ve got 2 shirts ready to go. Who are these legends?"

Meanwhile, Australia defeated England by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Half-centuries by David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steven Smith (80*) helped Australia ease past England's 287 in 46.5 overs.

The second ODI will be played on Saturday (November 19) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

