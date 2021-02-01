"I've still got match-winning performances in me" - Moeen Ali ahead of India tour

England all-rounder Moeen Ali shed light on his recent performances, and in the process, the Englishman made a big statement that he still has a lot left to achieve.

Moeen Ali flattered to deceive over the last year or so, having scored just 358 runs from 23 innings at an average of 15.56. While he was decent with the ball and picked up 50 wickets, his inconsistency forced the selectors to show him the door.

However, ahead of the first Test against India on February 5th in Chennai, Moeen Ali is looking forward to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way.

"I feel like I've still got wickets, runs, and match-winning performances in me. Having a break 18 months or so ago, during that, I felt like I still have it in me to do well."

The 33-year-old has been a consistent performer for England with both bat and ball over the years. In 60 Test matches, Moeen Ali has scored 2782 runs with five centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name, apart from a top score of 155. With the ball, the off-spinner has 181 wickets to his credit, making him a handy all-rounder in red-ball cricket.

Moeen Ali has a decent record against India

Despite a poor show in the last few years, Moeen Ali will want to draw inspiration from his record against India. The England all-rounder has 624 runs from 19 innings with at an average of 32.84, while he's picked up 41 wickets courtesy of his spin.

The England squad comprises quite a few debutants for the upcoming series, and that makes Moeen Ali's role a lot more important. The four-Test series commences with the first Test slated to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5th.