“I want to create two teams for Pakistan” – Shahid Afridi wants to follow BCCI's footsteps 

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim selection committee, Shahid Afridi, has said he wants to create two teams for Pakistan to improve bench strength.

Speaking at a press conference, Afridi said, as quoted by Pakistan Cricket:

“I want to create two teams for Pakistan before my tenure ends in order to improve bench strength.”

The statement came after Pakistan pacers failed to deliver in the absence of injured pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf (he played only in the 1st Test vs England), losing the Test series 0-3 at home. The speedsters once again failed to deliver against New Zealand in the first Test.

The former Pakistan player also pointed out that he wants to end the communication gap between players and officials.

“I feel like there was a lack of communication in the past. I got to know about the issues of players by speaking to them individually.”

The 45-year-old also justified Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail’s selection for the ODI series against New Zealand.

“I directly spoke to Haris and Fakhar and took their Tests. I believe there should be a direct line of communication between the players and the selection committee.”

For the uninitiated, PCB's selection panel also includes Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, with Haroon Rashid as the convener.

“Babar Azam is the backbone of the Pakistan team and we will back him” – Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi also hailed Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s decision to declare their second innings with a lead of 137 runs and 15 overs left in the first Test against New Zealand. The match ended in a draw as the visitors could only play 7.3 overs, scoring 61/1 when the bad lights stopped play.

He said:

“Babar Azam is the backbone of the Pakistan team and we will back him. His decision about declaration yesterday was a good one.”

Afridi also hinted at the possibility of preparing a bouncy track for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, which will begin in Karachi on Monday, January 2.

He said:

“We want our cricket to move forward, but the pitches we have played on won’t help us do that. Such pitches are not good for bowlers. We are trying to make a bouncy pitch for the second Test.”

Babar Azam and Co. will look to start the New Year on a bright note by winning against the Blackcaps. They registered a solitary win in Tests in 2022, which came in Sri Lanka in July.

