Admitting that his international cricket career is heading towards its end, talented but inconsistent England all-rounder Moeen Ali has vowed to give it his all in whatever time he has left. The 33-year-old also added that he is aware he is no longer a certainty in any of the three formats of the game.

"I know I haven't got that long left in international cricket. But I'll try my best to do as much as I can to get to the level I want to get. I've had enough of a break from Test cricket, " Moeen Ali told ESPNCricinfo in an interview from the team hotel in Cape Town.

Moeen Ali conceded that he had lost the hunger to perform, but the all-rounder has been trying to rediscover it over the last few months.

"I think I was hungrier when I was younger. I think everyone is hungrier when they are trying to play Test cricket. I guess a year-and-a-half ago I definitely lost a lot of that hunger. But over the last six months I feel like it is coming back and I want to play Test cricket and play as much as I can,” he further added in the interview.

Moeen Ali's form with both bat and ball has been a matter of big concern for the England selectors. He has an average of just over 11 in his last eight Tests. In ODIs, he has only claimed two wickets in his eight recent matches, even though his economy rate has remained under five.

The past year or so has seen a real slip for Moeen Ali, who scored four Test hundreds in 2016 and, at one point of time, even played as the team’s lead spinner.

"It's been frustrating for me mentally. There have been glimpses but I know deep down I haven't done well over a period of time. It's my job now to go out and perform. I need to get into a good mental space, which I have been working on for the last four or five months,” he further revealed.

Moeen Ali welcomes England’s decision to tour Pakistan

Speaking about England's tour to Pakistan, which has been confirmed for October 2021, the all-rounder has termed it ‘massive’.

“Having been there not so long ago, it was an amazing experience to play the PSL there. We can't wait to go there in the future. It's a massive moment for cricket going forward,” Moeen Ali added.

Moeen Ali has featured in 60 Tests and 106 ODIs for England, but has failed to fulfill his potential, averaging in the 20s with the bat. With his off-spin, he averages 36.59 in Tests, and over 50 in ODIs. The all-rounder will be next in action for England when they square off against South Africa in a limited-overs series beginning on November 27.