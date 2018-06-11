I was doing my job, says Navdeep Saini after India call-up

Saini had picked 34 wickets in this year's Ranji Trophy and now replaces Shami.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 11 Jun 2018, 18:12 IST

Saini makes it to the Indian team

Young Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini has been drafted into the Test side as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who failed the fitness test today.

Speaking with Sportskeeda immediately after his selection, Saini said that this was why he started playing cricket in the first place.

"It is a great day for me, I am elated right now, have to now quickly pack my bags and get ready to fly down to Bangalore," an emotional Saini said.

The pacer was in brilliant form for Delhi this season as in eight matches he picked up 34 wickets and was impressive right through the season with his swing and movement off the surface.

"Well, I was performing well, I was picking up wickets. Don't know if it was expected or not, but I was doing my job and now that I received this call, I am feeling really chuffed," Saini further added.

He was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's IPL season, although he could get a game.

It has to be mentioned here that Saini dominated headlines when he picked up seven wickets in the Ranji semi-finals and was the primary reason why Delhi made their place in the finals.

It was in that very match where Shami wrecked the Delhi batting order with an inspired burst as he picked up six wickets that Saini too decided to step up and be noticed, and as if it was destined, he replaces the Bengal pacer in the Indian squad.

Saini will now join the Indian team which already has Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya as the seamers and it would be interesting to see if he gets to make his debut.