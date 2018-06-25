Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I was imagining what MS Dhoni would do, says Jos Buttler after his match-winning century

Buttler carried on his rich IPL form as he made an unbeaten 110 off 122 balls, with the help of 12 fours and one six in the fifth ODI.

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 25 Jun 2018, 19:50 IST
1.87K

England v Australia - 5th Royal London ODI
Jos Buttler in action in the fifth ODI

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has revealed that he was trying to do what former Indian skipper MS Dhoni would have done if he was batting with the tailenders in a chase.

Buttler, who scored an unbeaten century in the fifth ODI of the five-match ODI series and helped England whitewash Australia, was forced to do the job with the last two batsmen, Adil Rashid and Jake Ball.

After the match, the wicketkeeper-bat said, "when you’re out there at least you can do something about it. I was just trying to soak up the pressure and imagine what MS Dhoni would do. He would look unflustered and calm so that’s what I tried to do."

After sealing the series comfortable, England were eyeing a whitewash in the five-match series but were found themselves in an unfamiliar position in the ongoing high-scoring ODI series as they lost early wickets and were reduced to 114/8 in reply to the visitor's 205 with the likes of Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Joe Root back in the pavilion.

Jos Buttler, who is easily one of the best ODI batsmen at present, was holding the fort at one end and giving him company was the number 10 batsman Rashid. The duo batted for over 16 overs and put on 81 runs for the ninth wicket and gave the Poms some hope before Rashid holed out straight to Billy Stanlake for 20 off 47 balls. Buttler, who was batting on 99 then, was joined by Ball and reached his century off a six and successfully took his team home with nine balls to spare. 

