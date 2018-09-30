Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unaware of what was going on around me when I got news of my debut, says Hanuma Vihari

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
50   //    30 Sep 2018, 14:42 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

In the Indian domestic circuit, there have been a few batsmen who have been doing well on a consistent basis for a while now. One such batsman is Hanuma Vihari and the right-hander was deservingly named in the Indian squad for the last two Tests against England and even went on to make his debut against the Poms in the fifth Test at The Oval.

He scored a gritty 56 in the first innings as he saw off the threat posed by James Anderson and Ben Stokes late on day 2. In the second innings, he failed to open his account but in spite of that, he is likely to get a long run with the national team, thanks to his domestic performances.

Talking about his memorable moment, Vihari said that he was personally happy and he would have liked to have ended up on the winning side.

"It (India debut) was good. Making my debut at the Oval was really fantastic. The match went well for me but I wished we would have won the match. Personally, I could do what I did and was very happy for it. I was just focussing on what I need to do. I was not aware of what was going on around me when I got the news of my debut. I was just thinking about what I should do," he said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

He was named in the India squad to face West Indies in the two-match series that starts on October 4 and is likely to be named in the squad for India's tour of Australia. Talking about his short-term goals, Vihari said he is looking to do well in the upcoming games even though he has set his sights on the tour Down Under.

"After the tour of England, I played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and then I am going to represent Board President's XI against West Indies (the ongoing match). I am just thinking about how to perform and make my team win. Having said that, I have an eye on the series against Australia if I am picked but now, my focus is on doing well in the BP XI game and against West Indies if I get a chance," he added.

He is likely to bat at number 6 in the home series against West Indies and will have a key role to play as India's third spinner if needed. A decent outing in the two matches will put him on the flight to Australia later this year.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Hanuma Vihari
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
The Karun Nair conundrum: What next for him?
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 2 unlucky players who should...
RELATED STORY
5 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad...
RELATED STORY
Got time to work on my game in the UK: Karun Nair
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about Hanuma Vihari
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
Representing India in Tests is a dream come true, says...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us